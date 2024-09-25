Getty Images

Everton takeover: The news from the Friedkin Group is a huge positive for the club.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has named the biggest hurdle for the club to get over this season following their takeover agreement.

An agreement is in place for the American company, the Friedkin Group, to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s share in the club. Pending Premier League approval, Everton fans can hope for a brighter future after years of uncertainty and frustration on and off-the-pitch.

Chatting to talkSPORT yesterday, former Everton CEO Wyness was enlisted to break down the business side of football and where Everton will need to finish this season: “I think it’s going to be difficult to see a dramatic change, partly because of the PSR situation as well with Everton right now.

“I think they are going to be pretty close to that, so there may not be a big leeway in terms of spending, but also I think the new stadium project coming through next season means that, you know, staying in the Premier League is imperative. So they will probably be thinking, whatever we have to do to stabilise and to get things moving for this season and stay in the Premier League, that’s what we have to do rather than make dramatic changes just yet.”

The club carefully negotiated PSR in the summer by selling Ben Godfrey, Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana and brought in multiple loan players. If Friedkin completes his move, he will take on a substantial debt. However, he arrived in a similar situation at Roma in 2020.

His experiences there will stand him in good stead heading into Merseyside. Roma have since turned it around, becoming Europa Conference League champions after a difficult spell becoming the first Italian team to win a European trophy at that time for 12 years.

For Everton, remaining in the league will mean they can reap the maximum benefits of their new stadium in the top-flight. A mini-league has broken out in the bottom six clubs but Sean Dyche will believe the club have enough to remain out of danger despite one point from their opening five games.