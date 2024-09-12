WINNING START:Interim England head coach Lee Carsley

Everton FC news: The England interim boss oversaw two victories in the international break.

Jamie Carragher believes former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley has just one rival for the England manager role - and he currently manages in the Premier League.

After overseeing successive two-goal victories over Ireland and Finland in his first two games in charge, there is plenty of positivity surrounding the former U21 coach. He has received plenty of plaudits with Ian Wright claiming the players look ‘more free’ on the whole. The Overlap’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast saw Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Carragher and Wright review the international break, focusing on Carsley’s opening few games.

Having followed a similar pathway to former manager Gareth Southgate, Carsley managed to secure the U21 European Championships in 2023 and has been responsible for helping many young stars develop such as Cole Palmer and Angel Gomes, to name a few. In regards to the future appointment, Carragher claimed there is just one rival for him when it comes to the England job.

“I think there’s only two people for me.” He began. “Carsley’s got the job now, they’ll look at what Gareth Southgate did as he came through the FA. Carsley knows the players, he had a great record at U21 and he’s started well. The other is Eddie Howe. It looks to me that there’s something happening behind the scenes at Newcastle. If it was me, I’d have Eddie Howe.”

The podcast group debated whether the stature of Carsley was enough for him to land the role, with Scholes arguing that other international managers such as Roberto Mancini, for example, would fancy their chances against him and suggested Pep Guardiola would be the best possible outcome.

Keane believes that the next few games are key for Carsley to rubberstamp his credentials having previously said that he feels he is in the ‘driving seat’ right now. England face Greece and Finland (again) but claimed it will be the manner of the performances which could swing the decision into his favour.

“I think he has to win the next few games. It’s how you win them. I think it’s important that they beat Greece with freedom and I don’t think they were that convincing against Ireland and Finland and I think Greece will be a tougher test for them.”

When asked about him being the permanent appointment, he couldn’t commit to Carsley right now after just two games. “To be honest, I’m not sure. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get the job but I also wouldn’t be surprised if they went for Eddie Howe or waited until the summer for Guardiola. But Lee is in a good position, he has a few winnable games, I think he’s got a great chance, good luck to him.”