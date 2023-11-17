The former Liverpool defender has sympathised with Everton fans following their 10-point deduction.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has took to social media to defend Everton following their 10-point deduction, claiming it is 'excessive' and 'not right'.

Everton were found guilty of breaching financial regulations that dates back to the 2021/22 season and the club have said they are "shocked and disappointed" by the ruling and have vowed to appeal.

As a result, the club have dropped from 14th place on 14 points to 19th and four points which is a huge setback after a strong recent run of form.

The charges seem especially unfair when you consider Man City are currently facing 115 charges, plus Chelsea who could also face a points deduction. Furthermore, the footballing world seems to have forgotten when six Premier League clubs tried to force the European Super League which resulted in a group fine of £22m for the clubs involved.

Taking to X, Carragher pointed towards the lack of repercussions for the clubs who tried to breakaway into the Super League a couple of years ago, while also sympathising with Everton, who he believes are being 'used' to make an example.

'The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs? 'No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right. 'Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right.'

It seems the Toffees will have to make history once again if they are to avoid the drop; they remain the only team to avoid relegation in a Premier League season when having four or fewer points after 12 games in 1994-95. Fortunately, it seems the promoted trio of Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley are all likely to endure a hugely difficult season, based off their starts, and Dyche's current setup and system seems to have elevated the side.