Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Sky Sports pundit has given the Everton boss a vote of confidence in the short-term.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher believes the position of Sean Dyche is highly complicated going forward but backs him to avoid relegation once again.

Panic has set in already after just three games as Everton sit bottom after three defeats. It is an almost mirror image from the start of the last campaign but they eventually went onto avoid the drop. There’s also been no let-up from their off-pitch news either as takeover and financial issues continue to rumble on in the background and there’s a very real sense of Déjà vu at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche has been at the centre of it all, desperately guiding this side through rocky waters with limited resources and he has been well respected for the job he has managed to do. But Carragher, speaking in his weekly column in The Telegraph, believes that Dyche is unlikely to remain at the club long-term as his era is more about stabilising rather than taking them forward. ‘Given Everton’s plight when Dyche arrived, and the circumstances in which he has worked, he is entitled to believe there should be more appreciation for his work.’ He wrote.

‘Everton desperately need a fresh start when they leave Goodison and it is hard to envision a world in which the fans believe Dyche represents that. For now, there is no Premier League coach more suited to the immediate task at hand, laying a foundation for a successor who will hopefully take over in more favourable circumstances. Longer term – and through no fault of his own – the Dyche era is being stomached more than acclaimed.

‘He is in the final year of his Everton contract and it is obvious that no matter how highly he is regarded internally, handing Dyche an extension to lead the club into its new stadium will be as tough a sell to supporters as Moshiri’s efforts to find a club buyer.’

The Everton manager spoke on his future during his press conference at Finch Farm yesterday, reiterating his commitment to the club. “I was under no illusion about the challenge - although its been a much bigger and deeper challenge than I expected when I first came here. But my situation is secondary to the situation the club is in. Winning games is my first thought, it’s not about myself or the contract - that part of it is simple, not simple to do, but simple in thought.