The January transfer window opens next week and Everton could look to broker several deals.

Everton fans received the early Christmas present they all dreamed of.

The Toffees were officially taken over by The Friedkin Group (TFG) last week, bringing an end to Farhad Moshiri’s turbulent eight-year reign. And the following days, Everton were handed the keys to their new stadium.

There is a renewed feelgood factor around the club and that has been helped by goalless draws against Arsenal and Chelsea in the past two games.

With the January transfer window to open in eight days’ time, it will be intriguing to see what business Everton can complete. Manager Sean Dyche has admitted there will still be constraints when it comes to Premier League profit and sustainability rules. But deals may still be done. With that in mind, here’s a look at the perfect scenarios in the window for the Blues.

Pacy winger arrives

If you asked supporters the area of the squad they would like to improve, many would say in the wide areas.

Iliman Ndiaye has made a fine start to his Everton career after arriving from Marseille in the summer. While his long-term future might be in the No.10 position, the Senegal international has settled on the left flank.

But on the opposite side, it has been a frustration. Jack Harrison re-signed for a second season on loan from Leeds United, with both the player and Dyche believing more was to come. Yet Harrison is still to record a goal or assist this term and spurned a golden chance against Chelsea. He looks bereft of confidence. Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from Napoli, hasn’t done too much either. There have been flashes of his ability but he is also still to register a goal contribution.

Everton are lacking an out-and-out right-sided attacker - especially one with with blistering pace. It’s something that fans have been clamouring for and it will be intriguing if one can be recruited. Ernest Nuamah of Lyon was a reported target in the summer window.

Branthwaite stays

The summer headline was dominated by Jarrad Branthwaite’s future. Manchester United were keen yet Everton remained steadfast that their prized asset would not be sold unless their valuation was met.

The centre-back remained at Goodison Park. But having had groin surgery during the off-season, he missed the opening weeks of the campaign and was then required to get up to speed.

However, it’s not a coincidence that Everton have been much improved in the rearguard now that Branthwaite is back alongside James Tarkowski. The Blues look much more assured, recording five clean sheets in their past six games. In addition, Branthwaite’s ball-playing prowess has helped when in possession.

Losing the 22-year-old would be a huge blow. But Everton no longer have pressure to sell after the TFG takeover, with finances much healthier. There is somewhat of an inevitability that Branthwaite will depart L4 at some point in his career - but not midway through the campaign.

Left-back recruited

Given the tight financial constraints, Everton opted against bringing in a new left-back in the summer. It was considered as Vitalii Mykolenko was the only recognised option but Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman were deemed as being capable of covering.

However, it is an area of the squad that could be bolstered. Mykolenko’s performances have come under scrutiny this term, although he has been good in the past two games. Yet he does not offer a threat on the attack and that can leave Ndiaye isolated when he has the ball at his feet. No outlet on the overlap means Ndiaye can sometimes get overcrowded rather than getting one-on-one chances with the opposite defender.

The Blues could look to scour the market to see if anyone is available. Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, who can operate on both flanks, has been linked with his contract expiring in the summer.

Midfield pair return

When it comes to Everton’s top performers this season, Jordan Pickford is the standout. But Idrissa Gana Guye and Orel Mangala have formed an encouraging partnership in the middle of the park. Gueye’s energy and nous have been imperative, while Mangala has offered a cool head on the ball.

But Dyche’s options have been depleted for the past three months. James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam sustained respective back and foot injuries during the October international break and have not featured since.

Garner was a key player last season while Iroegbunam made an encouraging start after he signed from Aston Villa. Getting the pair back to fitness so they can ease the load on Gueye and Mangala would be a welcomed boost.