Jesse Marsch drops early Leeds United selection hint for Everton clash

Everton face Leeds United aiming for their first win of the Premier League season.

Jesse Marsch has hinted he will make changes to his Leeds United side when Everton visit on Tuesday night.

The Whites have made a sound start to the new season but suffered their first loss at the weekend - a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In total, they have picked up seven points from their opening four matches.

Everton, meanwhile, are still searching for their maiden Premier League win after drawing 1-1 with Brentford last time out.

They now aim travel to Elland Road where Frank Lampard may be tempted to make tweaks from the stalemate against the Bees - which may include a debut for new signing Neal Maupay.

And after Leeds' defeat to Brighton, Marsch hinted he will rotate his squad.

What’s been said

The White boss said: “I was really excited to get them on the pitch, I thought they could help and they did.