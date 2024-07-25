John Textor. (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Crystal Palace part-owner was keen to complete an Everton takeover earlier this year.

John Textor, who previously expressed interest in completing an Everton takeover, is reportedly closing in on buying a majority stake in another English club.

The Toffees are back on the market after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a deal to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% shareholding last week. Before the Friedkin Group gained exclusivity rights, a number of parties were keen on buying the Toffees - including Textor.

The American currently owns 45% of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace but has been actively looking to sell. His company Eagle Football Holdings also possess French side Lyon, Brazil outfit Botafogo and Belgium team RWD Molenbeek.

Speaking earlier this year, Textor admitted he was monitoring Everton while previous prospective buyers 777 Partners’ deal stalled - and eventually collapsed. He told The Athletic: "I'm very open-minded to it but I don't want to come into a situation where I'm not really welcome I'm watching it but 777 still has a contract. There are people that are close to the club who care a lot about it, who are also investing.

"There's the guy running it who's still calling the shots. Maybe we're uniquely positioned to solve a lot of problems for people but we're just watching it right now, because there are other people who already own pieces of that club who also want to figure it out."

There has been speculation as to whether Textor could revive interest in Everton. However, according to the Guardian, that has not been the case. Textor has reportedly not been in contact with Goodison Park officials and he’s instead on the cusp of buying more than 80% of an unspecified English side.

Guardian reporter Ed Aarons wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand that there are 14 investors who have indicated an interest in buying John Textor’s shares in Crystal Palace. Unclear at this stage whether his 40% will be sold to one or more of them. Textor understood to be close to buying more than 80% of another English club