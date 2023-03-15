The Everton keeper was helped out by some of his teammates as they spent time with the brave young fan.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford welcomed a young fan to the club’s training ground after reading about his heartbreaking story of his ongoing-battle with a brain tumour.

It all started when Harry’s mum Laura sent an emotional letter to Pickford. The letter explained the extent of Harry’s struggles with the serious illness, the death of his father during the difficult time and the fact that he is a massive Evertonian and the keeper is Harry’s inspiration and hero.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Harry is my inspiration and my hero but I am writing to you because you are his inspiration and and you are his hero.” Laura wrote in her letter to Pickford.

“Keep up the good work Jordan. No doubt many children like Harry look up to you. You have no idea how many lives you touch, how many children you are reaching and the positive impact you are having.”

Harry’s struggles began age five when he was diagnosed with an eight centimetre-long brain tumour. Harry underwent nine hours of neurosurgery to remove 90 per cent of the tumour, but nine months later, the remaining 10 per cent of the tumour that had to be left had become active and Harry underwent 28 days of radiotherapy to stop the tumour from growing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pickford’s surprised the young fan who was left speechless in a beautiful moment, before the former Sunderland keeper invited him to come and play on the training pitches alongside the likes of Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi, James Tarkowski and Demarai Gray.

Fans posted strong positive reactions to the video on social media, with one fan commenting on how emotional the video was: “Is someone cutting onions? That’s amazing, btw!”

Whilst another echoed that statement: “It’s very dusty in here today! This is what football is all about. Love my club.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even a Liverpool fan put their city-rivalry aside to comment his love for the video: “Hard to hold the tears back watching this. What a lovely touch by Everton and their players. Great to see Harry’s story and recovery. Love to him and his family, from the Red half.”

The power of football at its finest. Harry, you are an inspiration.

Advertisement