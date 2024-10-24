Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jose Mourinho has been in charge of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he covets a Premier League return - having been linked with Everton.

Mourinho is regarded as one of the best managers since the turn of the century. He has won a total of eight league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively, as well as two Champions League crowns (Porto and Inter).

The Portuguese is now in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce and prepares to face one of his former clubs Manchester United in the Europa League tonight. Mourinho spent two-and-a-half years in the Old Trafford hot seat, leading the Red Devils to the EFL Cup and Europa League before he was axed in December 2018.

Mourinho also had a one-and-half-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur but left in April 2021. He's been outside of the Premier League since, although his legacy is firmly in English football history.

The former Real Madrid supremo has recently been touted as a possible Everton future manager, with Sean Dyche’s contract expiring at the end of the season. Toffees prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) hired Mourinho as AS Roma in May 2021 and he guided the club to the inaugural Europa Conference League Crown in his first campaign. However, he was sacked last January and subsequently remarked he was 'eliminated” by someone who knows little about football' in reference to TFG chairman Dan Friedkin.

He’s now at the helm of Fenerbahce and will look to deliver former club United and current head coach Erik ten Hag their latest blow. The Red Devils are 12th in the Premier League and have drawn both of their Europa League games so far. Mourinho believes United are better than results have dictated - and wants them to be regular opponents in the future as he wants to come back to manage in England.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: “Maybe you English guys think I’m bluffing, playing mind games. I’m not playing anything: they have a better team than results are showing.

“I studied them the maximum I could. We watched everything in the Premier League, Twente and Porto – there is work there. They will succeed sooner or later. Hopefully sooner and before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponents. At this moment they are just my opponents for one match.”