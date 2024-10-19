'Just want' - Sean Dyche gives immediate reaction to Everton vs Ipswich VAR decision

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Everton FC at Portman Road on October 19, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton earned a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche believes that Ipswich Town’s penalty was rightly overturned as Everton ran out triumphant at Portman Road.

The Toffees eased to a 2-0 victory as they stretched their unbeaten streak to four Premier League games. Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane were on target in the first half. But when Everton were leading by one goal, Ipswich thought they had a penalty when Jack Clarke went to ground as it was deemed Dwight McNeil committed a foul.

However, VAR intervened and recommended on-field referee Michael Oliver to review the incident - and he overturned his original decision. And given that Everton had a potential penalty denied in their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United before the international break, Dyche was pleased that consistency was shown by the officials.

The Blues boss said: “You just want consistency and they have been consistent. We had one with Dominic Calvert-Lewin [against Newcastle] they said that wasn't a penalty and I thought it was but if they are going to give consistency then I'm fine with that. As Dom's one was not given, this one shouldn't be given and it wasn't."

On Everton’s performance, Dyche said via BBC Sport: "Really pleased. I thought it was a good performance in many different ways and we were effective in attack. Three points takes us to eight from four games. I thought we controlled the game well, especially as these came up with a fantastic season last season but we have a more experienced group and that showed with how we managed the game.

"We had a couple of give-aways this season, but today the shape was good, the commitment to get bodies behind the ball and we scored two very pleasing goals. We had numerous chances and we could've gone in further ahead. Everyone knows how we have been winning 2-0 [and then lost] but today we have seen the game off. It's beginning to show positive signs but there's a lot of work to do.

"We're showing signs again that we're a good outfit. I never lack belief in the players and the staff. I didn't think we were miles off at the start of the season, we had a couple of turnarounds but we are learning from that.”