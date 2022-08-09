Conor Coady has signed for Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Conor Coady has insisted he wants to make people ‘proud’ after sealing his move to Everton.

The defender completed a season-long loan to Goodison Park from Wolves on Monday evening.

Coady, 29, spent seven years at Molineux where he helped the club reach the Premier League and then qualify for the Europa League.

He’s also an England international hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad later this year.

And despite coming through Liverpool’s youth ranks, Coady has declared he’s ready to give ‘absolutely everything’ for Everton.

What’s been said

He told Everton’s club website: “It’s incredible to join Everton.

“As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the football club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join.

“I’ve grown up around the city, I know the Football Club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I’m someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

“I’m here to give absolutely everything I’ve got for this football club. It’s important I work as hard as I can to help my teammates, help the club move forward and make people proud.”

‘Unrivalled experience in player negotiations’

Wolves captain Conor Coady. Picture: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Coady reunites with Kevin Thelwell at Goodison Park.

Everton’s director of football is delighted to have signed the former Sheffield United loanee - and saluted manager Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright for getting the deal done.

Thelwell said: “Conor is a top-quality player who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years. I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to Everton and our squad.

“Myself and Frank continue to work closely with our chairman, who has unrivalled experience in player negotiations and we are confident that, together, we will secure the further quality we’ve targeted between now and the end of the month.”

Frank Lampard added: “We are delighted to bring a player of Conor’s quality and vast experience to Everton and he fits into how we want to play as a team.