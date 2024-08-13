Lee Carsley

Everton FC news: The Manchester City defender became the first player to speak out on the appointment.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is the first England player to speak out on the appointment of former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley as interim manager.

Carsley, who played for Everton between 2003-2009, has taken over the vacant post left by Gareth Southgate following the Euro 2024 final defeat. His most recent experience as the U21 boss has helped him land the role, as he guided a young side packed full of talent to the U21 European Championships in 2023.

While he isn’t the long-term appointment (as it stands) he will have a chance to prove himself in the role, starting next month. England return to action as soon as September 7 in the UEFA Nations League. Their first two match days (of six) starts with an away trip to Ireland and then a home game against Finland.

Ahead of the new campaign, Walker spoke to the BBC Five Live Podcast ‘Football Daily’ about Carsley’s appointment and offered the first official player reaction from the Three Lions Squad. “No, nothing.” Walker exclaimed when asked if anyone from the squad had spoken to Carsley.

“We got a message in the group chat saying they’ve appointed Lee Carsley on an interim basis and we’ll probably meet him in September on the squad that he decides is fit to play his style now. Obviously it’s him getting to know us and us getting to know him and hopefully whoever is representing the country at that time can go and do him proud to get the results he needs.”

He added: “I think for everybody [it will be different] but Gareth brought everyone in and made sure everyone gels together so I don’t think he has a hard job to with the camaraderie because everyone gets on so well. It’s a really good bunch of lads, obviously he has a lot of work to do on the field because we haven’t won a trophy as a senior team but I think he’s coming into a really good bunch.”