Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on March 17, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Daniel Farke has discussed the future of Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has not ruled out Willy Gnonto leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

The winger is a summer transfer target for Everton - having failed to sign him last summer. The Toffees had two bids rejected and Gnonto even handed in a transfer request to try to force a move through to Goodison Park - but it proved futile.

The Italian remained at Leeds after their relegation from the Premier League. He recorded nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances but the Whites missed out on promotion as they were defeated 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

With the Elland Road club preparing for another campaign in the second tier, several assets have been linked with exits. Archie Gray has already joined Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million while it’s been suggested that Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville could depart.

The pair started Leeds’ 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 during their pre-season tour of Germany - with both on the end of some heavy treatment. Farke was asked about Gnonto and Summerville’s future - and did not give any guarantees they’ll remain at Elland Road.

Via our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke said: "Yes, in football you can never rule out anything, so all is possible.

"For that I can’t give any guarantees as I am not a magician. I can just judge what I see and both are fully integrated, they are fun to be here, they work hard, even today was a game the opponent tried to set some signs and the first target is always Summerville or Gnonto with many tackles.

“It showed maturity, the way they handled it and how they kept going to bring themselves into good shape. So for that I just can judge what I see, I see hard work and commitment, great attitude and for that I am more than hopeful they chip in with top performances like last season."