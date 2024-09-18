Leicester vs Everton team news. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson, James Garner and more.

It is only the fifth game week of the Premier League - yet Everton’s trip to Leicester City already feels like a seismic encounter.

If the early form is anything to go by,then both outfits will be in a battle for survival this season. The Toffees travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday having yet to pick up a point so far. That is despite leading their previous two top-flight games by two goals - but lost 3-2 against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to compound Sean Dyche’s side’s misery, they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Pressure is growing on the Everton manager among sections of supporters - and a result is needed against Leicester.

The Foxes returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after winning the Championship title last term. But they lost head coach Enzo Maresca to Chelsea in the summer and was replaced by Steve Cooper, who still awaits a maiden league victory. Leicester have accrued two points so far and were held to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The fixture already has the feeling that the result could have significant ramifications in the short and long term. Here is a look at the early team news for both sides.

Leicester injury news

Patson Daka - out

The striker is recovering from an ankle issue and remains on the treatment table.

Jakub Stolarczyk - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absent because of a similar problem to Daka and goalkeeper is unavailable.

Odsonne Edouard - potential return

Yet to play for the Foxes since his arrival on loan from Palace. However, the centre-forward is expected to be named in his first match-day squad.

Everton injury news

Armando Broja - out

The striker arrived on loan from Chelsea with a foot injury and is still recovering. He’s not expected to be back until next month.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The 20-year-old forward had foot surgery last month and continues his rehabilitation.

Seamus Coleman - major doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suffered an injury in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England earlier this month and has missed Everton’s past two games.

v

Jarrad Branthwaite - major doubt

The centre-back is back in training after having groin surgery at the start of the summer. Branthwaite has had some hiccups and Everton are being cautious, with Dyche admitting after Southampton that it’s unlikely he will be involved this weekend.

Nathan Patterson - major doubt

The right-back had hamstring surgery in April for a serious injury. Patterson has returned to training but Everton are taking his recovery slowly.

James Tarkowski - doubt

The key centre-back missed out against Southampton with a back issue. Dyche admitted Everton are optimistic that Tarkowski can be fit for the Leicester game. The ex-Burnley defender also had a glute problem during pre-season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - minor doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missed out against Southampton with illness but Dyche is hopeful Everton’s chief striker will be back. Calvert-Lewin has scored twice in as many games.

James Garner - minor doubt

The midfielder was another who had contracted the sickness bug going around and may be available.

Vitalli Mykolenko - minor doubt

Been suffering from illness since the left-back forced off in the first half at Villa. Should be back.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - doubt

The veteran midfielder was absent against Southampton because of a personal issue related to his father. Everton are giving Gueye the necessary support that he needs.

Stanley Mills - out

The 20-year-old sustained a serious knee injury in January during a fruitful loan spell at Oxford United. He will need minutes for the under-21s before being considered for the first team.