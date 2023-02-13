Everton should head into the derby feeling confident, according to their former player.

Former footballer Pat Nevin believes Liverpool are in line to struggle against Everton in the Merseyside Derby due to new manager Sean Dyche’s style of play.

The former Burnley boss got off to the best possible start as he masterminded a narrow win over the league leaders and now he faces one of his side’s biggest games of the season in just his second game - a trip to Anfield.

Liverpool’s current form and injury woes will give the Toffees renewed confidence as Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 10th and are in the midst of one of their worst seasons for years. Also, having only won twice at Anfield since 1999, Everton may sense the chance to secure an all-too-rare victory at their city rival’s ground.

According to Nevin, who enjoyed four years at Goodison Park, this is the perfect time for Everton to play Liverpool and they should be confident of getting a result against a side who currently find themselves in disarray.

“Now is the best time for Everton to play Liverpool in years. You worry as an Everton fan every time we have to play Liverpool, especially over the last few years. But Liverpool’s weakness now, with losing Virgil van Dijk and looking sluggish, suits the way Sean Dyche will want his team to play.” Nevin claimed in an interview with Boylesports.

“This is the first time that Everton can go to Anfield confident of getting a result in years. Dyche will need to make sure the team puts in the same amount of effort against Liverpool as they did against Arsenal, maybe even more.

“Get in Liverpool’s face and be physical, Dyche’s plans are not complicated, but if the Everton players follow him, it’s going to be a horrible time for Liverpool. Everton will be going to Anfield fearlessly, which is astonishing if you said that two weeks ago.”