Man Utd injury news as they welcome Everton to Goodison Park next weekend.

The feelgood factor is well and truly back at Goodison Park.

How the travelling fans would have relished the awkward journey back from South London as they toasted another victory engineered by David Moyes. Everton's 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Beto and Carlos Alcaraz, has well and truly put paid to anyone who believes they are Premier League relegation candidates. Since returning as manager, Moyes has led Everton to four victories as well as a dramatic, deserved 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Moyes’ verdict

“Getting the three points was hugely important,” said Moyes. “I didn't think we played as well as we have done in other games, but we showed other things again. If you'd given me four points this week, I'd have snapped your hand off for it. I thought Wednesday's game took enormous amounts out of the players. I thought it was difficult for a few of them to get going quick enough and we were playing against a resurgent Crystal Palace at the moment so, look, it was a great result, it really was.

“I want us to get better - playing better, scoring more goals, making more chances - that's what I'm really pushing now. We've still got a bit to do to be safe in the Premier League, but it's certainly looking a lot rosier and it's beginning to look that our new stadium hopefully will be getting used for Premier League games. But we can't talk too much about it until we get it done. I have to say, we've got a run of hard games coming up.”

United woes

The Blues' triumph over Palace was made more impressive by the fact that only 13 senior outfield players were available. Everton's troops went to the well yet again. They'll now get a week to rest before welcoming Manchester United to Goodison Park. The Toffees could well be ahead of United depending on the result of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton's record against the Red Devils doesn't usually exude confidence, having lost the past six meetings and won just one of the previous 13 showdowns. But supporters travelling to the Grand Old Lady will feel that three points can be delivered.

But United have been hit by a hammer blow. Amad Diallo has been a rare beacon of light in an insipid season. He has recorded nine goals and seven assists in all competitions. However, the 22-year-old has suffered an ankle injury that has ruled him out for several weeks. A United statement said: "We can confirm that Amad has sustained an ankle injury in training that is expected to keep him out for a number of weeks. Setbacks are set-ups for comebacks, @AmadDiallo_19 — we know you’ve got this."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kobbie Mainoo has also picked up an injury. The Athletic suggests that the midfielder will be unavailable for a couple of weeks. There are also suggestions that fellow engine-room operator Manuel Ugarte is doubtful to face Tottenham. It is also suggested that Toby Collyer, who has thrust himself into head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans, also picked up an issue in training.