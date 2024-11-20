Manchester United have 'fundamental issue' in transfer approach for Everton star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news: The transfer saga between the two clubs may reopen as Man United target a big January deal.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite could be the subject of more transfer interest in the January window from Manchester United, says one report.

The defender has started just two games in the league so far this season due to injury but he remains one of the most coveted young players in the Premier League after his stunning season last year. Man United were hell bent on signing him and had a few bids rejected as Everton held firm on their valuation.

According to the Daily Mail, Branthwaite is a player that is highly appreciated by the United board and INEOS and it is said that even though they faced rejection over a few bids, it hasn’t derailed their interest. However, there is one thing that Everton fans can feel positive about: United won’t be able to afford him unless they sell.

Written in the report, it is claimed that the ‘fundamental issue facing United is the need to sell players in order to generate necessary funds to consider buying new ones’ which is clearly a difficult task, especially in January. The likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Antony are potential candidates.

However, for Branthwaite, with three years on his deal and a valuation of £70m that was placed on his head in the summer, it is unlikely we will see any movement in the upcoming window.

Furthermore, the Freidkin Group’s proposed takeover will surely be detrimental to the future of Branthwaite. Given their plans to grow the club and take it into a new era, Branthwaite could well be the face of that, but there is always the risk that a club will meet their asking price. They stand in a strong negotiation position given his deal has multiple years left. His hype has somewhat died down from the peaks of last season but once he returns to regular action, it is likely to rise again. While the general consensus is that he will leave Everton at some point, January doesn’t seem like the stepping off point for the fine defender.