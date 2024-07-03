Manchester United’s 'greenlight for £42m' transfer move could prevent Everton losing key man
Manchester United’s concrete interest in Bayern Munich defender Matthias De Ligt could help end Everton’s worries over losing Jarrad Branthwaite.
This summer has seen intense speculation over the future of the Everton starlet who was one of the best young performers in England last season. As a result, news stories linked the defender with moves to Real Madrid, United and multiple other clubs - all of whom believed they could take advantage of Everton’s poor financial situation.
But those hopes have since been quashed. Positive profit and sustainability sales have led to a level of ease at the club and that coupled with positive takeover news has seen the narrative change around Branthwaite. According to Fabrizio Romano, United’s interest still remains but they have ‘no interest’ in paying £65m-70m - which is a figure that Everton will not budge from.
Everton’s mantra seems to be if you want him, then you’re going to have to pay big - and United have reportedly sought out a lower-cost option, despite their clear financial muscle. Clearly, they don’t believe Branthwaite should cost that much and have refocused their attention to De Ligt, who Romano also claims is the only team that are talking to the Dutchman right now.
Sky Germany are claiming a fee of around £42m is enough to prise him away from the Allianz Arena and, with no disrespect to Branthwaite, De Ligt boasts far more experience from his time at Ajax, Bayern and the national team, and is a more logical purchase. Essentially, it confirms that they will not be chasing Branthwaite.
It allows Everton to plan for adding depth to their backline; Ben Godfrey has already left and there are huge question marks over Michael Keane, whose deal expires next summer. He was scarcely trusted by Sean Dyche and they can’t rely on James Tarkowski to play every single league minute for a third consecutive season. Therefore, another defender coming in is an absolute-must this summer.
