Dwight McNeil of Everton shoots during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park on December 04, 2024 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Everton return to Premier League action with games against Liverpool and Arsenal

Everton have enjoyed a huge resurgence in form since David Moyes made his return to the club. When Sean Dyche was sacked, the Toffees were under threat of relegation but now sit 17 points clear of the bottom three.

They are level on points with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur and have lost just once since Moyes came to the club - which came in his first match in charge with a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. Since that game, the Toffees are unbeaten in the Premier League, winning four games and drawing the other five.

Their form is on par with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, while they have picked up just one point fewer than Newcastle United and two fewer than Arsenal. They face an exciting return to action after the international break, as they make the short trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on April 2 before hosting Arsenal at Goodison Park on April 5. Ahead of those games, we take a look at the Everton injury news and which players might have a chance of returning.

Full Everton injury & return dates ahead of Liverpool & Arsenal

Dwight McNeil

According to The Bobble, McNeil has returned to ‘light training’ as he looks to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out since December. McNeil has four goals in 15 games for the Toffees this season but he has not played since the 4-0 win over Wolves on December 4.

Speaking at the end of January, Moyes admitted McNeil could require surgery over his knee issue. He said: "He's tried but it looks like we're going to have to get him back to the specialist to see. It's a real blow because we need him back for things like set-pieces, deliveries and his general play. Everybody has told me he's performed really well for Everton."

However, a return to light training shows signs of progress for McNeil, who will be keen to get back before the end of the season. The games with Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to come too soon but after a month back on the grass, he may feel fit enough for the visit of Manchester City.

Possible return date: v Man City, April 19.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The former Sheffield United man has not played since a 1-0 win at Brighton at the end of January. The blow came at a cruel time for the striker, who had scored in the previous game over Tottenham, which the Toffees won 3-2.

Providing an update at the time, Moyes said it was likely to weeks, rather than months before the striker was back in action. He said: “Dom doesn’t need any surgery, he’s been checked so from that point of view it’s not a good injury but it’s maybe not quite as bad as we first feared when he got it. So we’re hoping that might not be as long as maybe first expected.”

With the diagnosis of weeks rather than months coming at the end of January, a return in mid-April would equate to a nine-week absence. Moyes is not expecting Calvert-Lewin back for Liverpool or Arsenal, as things stand.

Possible return date: v Nottingham Forest, April 12.

Orel Mangala

The midfielder is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury late on during the 1-0 win at Brighton in late January. A club statement at the time read: “Mangala sustained an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury late on during the Blues’ 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that will sideline the on-loan midfielder for the rest of this season. The Belgian international will now see a specialist to determine the next step for his recovery.”

Possible return date: N/A

Iliman Ndiaye

Evertonians feared the worse when the talismanic winger was forced off against Liverpool in tears. He suffered medial ligament damage although Moyes revealed that Everton are hopeful that Ndiaye could be back sooner than expected. The Senegal international has been taking injections. However, Moyes is not expecting him back immediately after the international and he may need to wait longer before he can return to action. The visit of City would give him around another four weeks to recover.

Possible return date: v Man City, April 19.