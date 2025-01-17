Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news on Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja, Tim Iroegbunam and Seamus Coleman.

David Moyes has a quick turnaround for his second game as Everton manager when Tottenham Hotspur visit Goodison Park on Sunday (2pm GMT kick-off).

There was no dream return for the Scot after returning to the hot seat, with the Toffees suffering a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this week. Everton displayed the same problems that they had under Sean Dyche - an inability to score goals. They were largely toothless against Villa and lacked composure when chances did fall their way. It leaves Everton a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Moyes had little time to work with his players before that game. He will be hoping to impart more of his methods on the training ground before Spurs visit. Head coach Ange Postecoglou under pressure after a 2-1 loss against Arsenal in the North London derby.

Moyes may be hoping to get some players back against Tottenham. As things stand, there are six members of the squad currently sidelined and here’s a look at when they could return to action.

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton skipper has had fitness issues throughout the campaign and been limited to just four outings. Moyes admitted that Coleman sustained a strain in training before Villa. Much will depend whether he can shake that off.

Potential return game: Tottenham (H), Sunday 19 January or Brighton (A), Saturday 25 January.

Dwight McNeil - knee

Everton’s joint-top goalscorer has been absent for the past seven matches. The forward has been out longer than the initial prognosis and has not been in training. That means he will need to build up fitness when he is over his issue.

Potential return: Brighton (A), Saturday 25 January.

James Garner - back

The midfielder has been unavailable for three months with a back problem. Garner has been back in training this week but will need to increase fitness levels ahead of a return given his lay-off. Everton could look to get him an outing for the under-21s, also.

Potential return: Brighton (A), Saturday 25 January.

Tim Iroegbunam - foot

The summer signing from Aston Villa has also been unavailable for three months after suffering a problem in training. Before his exit, Sean Dyche revealed that Iroegbunam was around a week behind Garner in terms of his recovery. The midfielder may need minutes for the under-21s to build sharpness.

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

After spending around three months absent with a foot injury, the striker is back on the treatment table. He’s set to be unavailable for at least a couple of more weeks.

Potential return: February.

Armando Broja - ankle

The on-loan Chelsea striker has had no luck at Everton since his arrival. Broja is now absent for at least 10 weeks with an ankle problem and Everton are in talks about ending his loan. Terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit have to be agreed, though.

Potential return: N/A