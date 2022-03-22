Lewis Warrington is enjoying a good spell on loan at Tranmere Rovers from Everton.

Everton youngster Lewis Warrington has admitted he's trying to add more goals to his game during his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers.

The centre-midfielder, 19, joined the League Two outfit in January for the remainder of the season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrington's hit the ground running in the Wirral outfit's promotion push. He's made nine appearances as Micky Mellon's Rovers sit fifth in the table with eight matches remaining.

Warrington notched a maiden senior goal in Tranmere's 2-0 win at Harrogate Town earlier this month.

Now he wants to etch his name on the scoresheet more frequently.

What’s been said

Warrington told the Wirral Globe: "I cut inside and I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to bend it in.

“There were loads of legs dangling so it sort of pea rolled in. Every goal counts so I’m not really bothered how it went in.

“That’s what I want to bring into my game. Trying to run into the box and trying to score goals.

“I haven’t scored in quite a long time actually. It felt good and we needed it to take the pressure off a bit.

“We were chasing the game because we knew we had to win.

“I need to score more to be fair. The first chance came too quickly for me. I’m trying to get to the edge of the box more.

“I could have had a pop on Friday but I passed it out wide. I need to back myself that I can finish and I’ll score more goals.”

Lack of midfield goals

Everton have lacked goals from central midfield during their Premier League relegation-threatened 2021-22 season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has netted twice from the engine room - but his last effort came in the 2-0 win over Norwich in September.