The Friedkin Group are in the process of completing an Everton takeover.

Everton prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are facing more pressure from AS Roma fans after the club suffered a sobering loss.

TFG are aiming to complete a takeover from Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri by the end of the year, having agreed a deal last month. After several years of turbulence on and off the pitch, Everton fans will hope that the American firm - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - can bring stability.

The Blues will become the second major European outfit under TFG’s control. They have owned Roma since August 2020, with the Europa Conference League won in their first year. However, sections of fans I Giallorossi were left incensed when club legend Daniele de Rossi was sacked as head coach just four games into the current season.

He was replaced by Ivan Juric for the remainder of the campaign. However, Juric hasn’t managed to convince Roma supporters - who have held recent protests against TFG at the Stadio Olimpico - that he is the right man for the job.

Juric’s position came under further scrutiny after Roma were thrashed 5-1 by Fiorentina on Sunday evening. Former Everton striker Moise Kean plundered a first-half double for La Viola to leave I Giallorossi placed 11th in Serie A.

Reports in Italy have suggested that TFG are ready to wield the axe on Juric. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Roma Press) suggests that ex-Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri. Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport reports that ‘strong words’ were exchanged in the dressing room after the Fiorentina loss and Roberto Mancini is a candidate to come in for Juric. The former Manchester City and Inter Milan supremo has now departed his role as the Saudi Arabia national team’s head coach.

Max Allegri, who left Juventus in the summer and Edin Teric, who guided Borussia Dortmund to last season’s Champions League final, have also been mooted.

Zvonimir Boban, who won the Champions League with AC Milan in 1994 along with four Serie A titles, said on Sky Sport Italia: “This is an absurd situation that has been created by an inadequate leadership that is disrespectful towards the values of Roma fans.

“There are people who wrote the history of Roma and they have been thrown aside as if they were nobody. I am not saying that a great former player must become a great director or coach, but they did not allow [Francesco] Totti any opportunity to learn the role. The same goes for De Rossi, they burned him immediately, as if he was zero. Who are you to do that? How dare you? Shame on you!

“Dealing with clubs like a business is this Americanisation that does not respect any values of Italian football and it is something I have never liked. I am not just saying that because Roma lost 5-1 to Fiorentina today. Roma are a great club and ought to be respected.”