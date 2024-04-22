The main talking point of the latest round of Premier League fixtures remains Nottingham Forest’s statement following their clash with Everton in a relegation tussle. In a social media statement, the Reds slammed ‘extremely poor’ decisions made by officials as several penalty appeals against Ashley Young were waved away, including an incident where the ball struck his arm inside the box.

On Monday, Forest issued a fresh statement informing supporters of their decision to submit a formal request to the PGMOL for the VAR audio surrounding the calls to be released publicly in order to ‘ensure the integrity of our sport is upheld.’

VAR continues to divide both professionals and fans as decisions cause arguments and debate over whether the technology is improving or hindering football at elite level. So, the question is, how would the current Premier League table look if VAR was taken out of the picture?

With just a handful of games left before the 2023/24 season ends, we’ve put together a projected table based on results without the influence of VAR — so factoring in goals that were awarded or chalked off as a result of the technology. Take a look below at where Everton would rank compared to their relegation rivals.

1 . Arsenal Points without VAR: 74 Difference 0

2 . Liverpool Points without VAR: 74 Difference 0

3 . Man City Points without VAR: 73 Difference 0