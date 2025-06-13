Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has been linked with a host of clubs including Everton during the summer transfer window.

Nick Woltemade, who has been linked with a switch to Everton, delivered a stunning performance to help Germany raise the curtain to their Under-21 European Championship campaign in style.

Antonio Di Salvo’s side delivered a 3-0 victory over Slovenia - with Woltemade firing a hat-trick. The striker opened the scoring in the 19th minute before doubling the advantage three minutes before half-time. Then with eight minutes remaining, Woltemade rounded off the triumph and his treble from the penalty spot.

The 23-year-old continued his excellent form that he displayed at Stuttgart during the 2024-25 season. He bagged 17 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions. As a result, Woltemade - also capped twice by Germany at senior level - is reportedly in high demand during the summer transfer window.

Everton are one club who have been credited with an interest, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid.

What Nick Woltemade has said on his future

Woltemade was asked about his future after the Slovenia victory - but would not give too much away. He said via BILD: "I think that's part of it. It wouldn't be optimal scouting if a club didn't have that on their radar right now. I'm not thinking about my future right now. I'm now with the U21 national team, I'm having a lot of fun, and I just scored three goals."

Woltemade also discussed his future ahead of the tournament and was asked about Stuttgart fans’ fears he could depart this summer. He said via nw.de: "It's always difficult to allay fears. Football is somehow too wild and fast-paced for that.

"But what I can say is that I feel very comfortable in Stuttgart, that I'm having a great season, that we won the title, and that thanks to my good performances at VfB, I've now also been selected for the national team.

"It's special for me to be here. I definitely didn't want to miss the European Championships.It's a lot, but I'm having a lot of fun. I think as long as I don't lose that, and as long as that's my priority, I won't get tired."

Everton’s transfer plans

Everton are in the market to sign a new striker this summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract and while the Toffees have said that discussions are ongoing, he looks set to leave the club in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja has returned to Chelsea after his disappointing loan spell that was plagued by injury. Everton turned down the chance to make Broja’s move permanent. Beto is the current senior number nine at Everton, while Youssef Chermiti endured an injury-ravaged 2024-25 campaign.

David Moyes’ side were keen to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and were prepared to meet his £30 million release clause. However, Delap instead opted to make the move to Chelsea. The Blues have also been linked with Villarreal centre-forward Thierno Barry. He scored 11 goals as the Yellow Submarines finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League.