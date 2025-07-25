Everton have the Real Sociedad winger on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Takefusa Kubo has insisted that he is in the dark about any potential interest this summer amid Everton transfer links.

The winger has enjoyed three seasons at Real Sociedad, recording a total of 23 goals and 18 assists in 137 appearances. He has previously been on the books of Barcelona and Real Madrid in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there have been suggestions that Kubo could be ready to depart Sociedad. They have already lost key duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal in the past two summers. Last season, Sociedad finished only 11th in La Liga.

However, Kubo claims he ‘hasn’t heard anything’ in terms of his future. But he did suggest that he wants to see Sociedad show their ambition in the summer transfer window to challenge for the Spanish title.

What’s been said

Speaking to Notias de Gipuzkoa, Kubo said: "I think you asked Remi (Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro) the same question , didn't you? Remi has put me in the same bag, didn't he? That Take and I, that we were going to stay here . At the moment I'm here and the truth is that I've also seen rumours, but for the moment I haven't heard anything .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the end, I've always said that if you have to move from one club to another, it has to be through the front door, but that doesn't mean that as a player, at least when I came here, I was surrounded by David Silva, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Brais [Mendez]... all these people who didn't have that weight, right? They took on the weight, there was Alexander Isak who left, but in the end, people say it's a cycle, but I think that a club that, according to the president (Jokin Aperribay), always told me that it is aspiring to win the league every year,

“I think that to win the league, you need a little something extra, like you say. I wasn't going to lie about that either. I haven't spoken to those higher-ups yet, but I think they'll be working on it, right? I hope so.”

Change of agent

Kubo made the decision to change agents earlier this year, which sparked speculation he could be looking for a transfer. The 25-year-old also did not link up with the San Sebastian outfit for pre-season training until their tour of Japan. Kubo says he did not travel back to the Basque Country as he was already in his homeland and wanted to avoid jet lag.

He added: "Yes, I have changed agents, I'm not going to lie, but I'm here. And for those who were a little worried, well, I've stayed in Japan, because in the end I think I was planning to return on the 14th, but to stay until the 20th and return to Japan, it was a bit difficult for me, wasn't it? Because of the jet lag, that's why I stayed and not for anything else.”