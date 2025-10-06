Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Everton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Glasner claimed that Hill Dickinson Stadium’s crown helped Everton regain their confidence to come from behind and shellshock Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ 19-match unbeaten streak came to an end as they lost 2-1 to the Toffees in the Premier League. During that run, Palace won the FA Cup for the first time as well as the Community Shield, while they earned a 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, it appeared that the South London club were going to extend their streak in the first half against Everton. The visitors were dominant and their 1-0 lead through Daniel Munoz’s strike was the least that they deserved. After the interval, Palace had more chances to go ahead but both were spurned by Jean Philippe-Mateta.

Everton rallied with the supporters at the new stadium inspiring what will go down as a memorable comeback. Tim Iroegbunam won the Blues a penalty which was dispatched by Iliman Ndiaye. Then in stoppage-time, Jack Grealish charged down Munoz’s clearance with the ball riocheting into the back of the net to deliver the Manchester City loanee his maiden goal for Everton and all three points.

Evertonians have been acclimating to the state-of-the-art ground on the banks of the River Mersey after moving from the historic Goodison Park. And Glasner admitted those in the stands played their part. He told Sky Sports: “We're very disappointed today about the result definitely because 60/70 minutes we played so well, so it was a top, top performance.

"We had a similar situation against Liverpool, we could be 3-0 up easily but we were just 1-0 up and then they came back and it was just the same. I think we could be up 3-0 easily and then we make one mistake in defence, penalty 1-1 and then it's an open game again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So on the other side this is what we're missing to be a top Premier League team is the efficiency in our attack because I saw a really top game over 60/70 minutes and this is maybe the step we have to go, the development we have to take. The performance for a very long time was fantastic.

"The crowd was here, the stadium was loud and they got the confidence back and then I think it was one situation where it was decided. It hurts really massively today because I think the last defeat was in April but maybe we need this disappointment, to feel this pain to make the next step forward. From the last defeat we have great learning and we will now do the same."