Glasner wants his players to get the credit | Getty Images

Everton welcome Crystal Palace to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner has insisted that he does not feel that Everton have struggled so far this season as he prepares to take Crystal Palace to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees welcome the high-flying Eagles to their new stadium on Sunday. Everton have yet to lose at the state-of-the-art facility, but were held to a 1-1 draw against struggling West Ham United earlier this week.

Palace make the trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions. The FA Cup holders deservedly beat Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend and earned a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in their maiden Europa Conference League game.

Everton have a fine record against Palace, though. They won both meetings last season and have are undefeated in the past nine fixtures between the two sides.

Glasner believes that David Moyes’ side will carry a threat and praised Idrissa Gana Gueye and Jack Grealish ahead of the encounter. Via Palace’s website, the head coach said: “In the Premier League, the players know you need to perform close to your top level, otherwise you have a high risk of losing the game.

“I don’t think Everton have struggled. They drew against West Ham [last Monday]. They lost a very tight game against Liverpool, and I think they had a very good performance against them.

“They’ve made a few signings, like Jack Grealish – a great player, a fantastic dribbler and I think he’s near the top for creating the most chances in the Premier League. They have two tall strikers. They have Idrissa Gueye in midfield, playing a fantastic season, and a very physical defensive line. They’re very threatening with set-plays.

“It will be a good challenge for us. We’re looking forward to playing in their new stadium for the first time. We always have to accept how the other team is playing, and try to use their weaknesses to win the game.”

Palace are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Will Hughes, who limped off against Dynamo Kyiv. Glasner added: “All the players have come back from Poland healthy. There was just one small question mark over Will Hughes. He had a knock on his quad, so it’s a little bit questionable, but it looks like he’ll be ok.

“We did very well, I thought we were very focused. It was a very solid performance. It was a good win. We could also manage some minutes how we wanted to do it, so we gave JP Mateta and Eddie Nketiah a half each. “We could take off Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino after 70 minutes. But also playing Justin Devenny and Ismaïla Sarr.

“It was a good trip, but of course we are now looking forward to the next game in the Premier League.”