The former Arsenal striker believes that Sean Dyche’s side could still play a big part in the title race.

Paul Merson has claimed that Everton could still have a decisive say in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal and Manchester City are both currently embroiled in a hotly-contested title race with just seven games remaining and the Gunners fell to a disappointing 3-3 draw with relegation-battling Southampton on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They sit five points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, but the Citizens have two games in hand on their title rivals.

So how do Everton factor into the title race? Merson spoke on City’s title run-in and gave Arsenal hope as he outlined the tricky run-in for Guardiola’s side, mentioning that facing Sean Dyche’s side at Goodison Park is no easy task.

“I think the fixtures catch up with Man City. If there’s one game you don’t want to play between Real Madrid, it’s Everton away with Sean Dyche.” Merson said on Sky Sports News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s one of them where Dyche is going to make it very difficult. This is why everyone loves the Premier League; top has just played bottom and they’ve had to score two in the last minute. If I was Arsenal I wouldn’t lose faith yet, I wouldn’t.”

With City gunning for the treble, the Toffees have a far more pressing task at hand - stay in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their run-in features plenty of crunch games against teams in and around the relegation battle, with the City game emerging as a free hit in the sense that they are not expected to win - and the pressure will be off.

However, games against Wolves and Leicester City away represent big opportunities to secure vital points - as well as take points away from rivals.

Plus, their final game is set to be at Goodison Park against Bournemouth, which could see both teams desperately needing three point to stave off relegation.

Advertisement