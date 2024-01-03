Everton head to Selhurst Park on Thursday evening for their first FA Cup tie of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace will be without Michael Olise for Thursday evening's FA Cup third round clash at home to Everton after the winger suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Olise was limping after the full-time whistle confirmed Palace's 3-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League. The 22-year-old scored two of his side's three goals on the day and has been in excellent form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having missed the first three months of the season with a hamstring tear suffered while representing France under-21s in June, news of a similar issue comes as a major blow for Palace. And Hodgson has confirmed he will not feature when Everton arrive at Selhurst Park.

“As you probably saw in the game against Brentford, Michael Olise had to come off right at the end," Hodgson told reporters on Wednesday. "He felt his hamstring with the last kick he made of the game.

"Unfortunately for us, he won’t take part in this game. We’ll have to nurse him through and hope he gets back as soon as possible. For how long is he out? I can’t answer that one I’m afraid.”

The Toffees go into Thursday's clash desperate for a change in fortunes, having lost their last three matches and been eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Fulham. Sean Dyche will hope to use an FA Cup run to build momentum as his side aim to retain their Premier League status despite a 10-point deduction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hodgson and Dyche have met 10 times in the dugout and won four-a-piece, with two draws setting the tone for what will be a tight third-round clash. And the Palace boss is expecting to see a typically battling Everton side at Selhurst Park.

"Everton will be organised," he added. "They will be disciplined and hard working. They will know exactly what their jobs are on the field. They will know what they need to do to stop us playing and cause us problems.

"I am describing what a good manager and coach will try to produce, and I am talking about a good manager and coach in Sean Dyche. He has got good players and it's a very tough game.