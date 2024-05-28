Che Adams. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Everton transfer news as Russell Martin speaks out on Che Adams’ future.

Russell Martin revealed he will try to tie down Che Adams to a new contract at Southampton.

The striker helped the Saints return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as they defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Adams scored 17 goals and registered six assists in 46 games throughout the season and battled back from an injury to come off the bench against Leeds. But the Scotland international is out of contract at St Mary’s and Everton are reportedly interested in signing him on a free transfer. The Toffees were linked with Adams last summer.

Martin, speaking after the play-off final, admitted that Adams - along with Stuart Armstrong and Alex McCarthy - are likely to receive more lucrative offers than what Southampton can table. But the Saints chief hopes they’ll remain on the south coast.

Via the Southern Daily Echo, Martin said: “We'll try and keep all three. I think that's been the plan the whole time. Whether or not we can, I don't know. I know that there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can.

“Hopefully the feeling they have and all that stuff will outweigh financial gain but maybe there'll be other things about it too. Whether that is location, club, how they feel about it - but we'll do our very best to try and keep all three.

“I think all three of them have been really outstanding. We've missed Stuey since he's been injured. The effort Che put in to get fit to be on that pitch, I don't think I'll ever take for granted. I feel so grateful to him for doing that.