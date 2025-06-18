Jack Grealish is currently surplus to requirements at Man City and has been linked with a summer exit.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola has explained why Jack Grealish was left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup amid Everton summer transfer links.

The winger moved to City from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million - a British transfer record at the time. And while he was part of the team that won the treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23, he has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grealish was a bit-part player throughout 2024-25 as he started only seven Premier League games and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

The England international has heavily been linked with a departure from City this summer. Everton are said to be keen on a loan deal, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A champions Napoli also reportedly interested.

What’s been said

On his decision to omit Grealish for the Club World Cup, City boss Guardiola said before City’s opening fixture against Wydad AC: “He had a conversation with the club and [we] decided [what was for] the best. Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn’t play last season is of course my decision. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest. Incredible love and respect [for him] and we decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place [at home] that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

“Without him it would have been more difficult in the year of the treble [2022-2023]. The fact is in the last two seasons, he didn’t play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days and show again the quality he has.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola was then asked it meant away from City. “I don’t know,” the former Barcelona head coach said. “Now we decide don’t come here and what happens I don’t know in the end. If we don’t find [another solution], he’s a player for Man City and he will be back.”

Everton transfer state of play

It is expected to be an extremely busy summer window for Everton. From the 2024-25 season squad that finished 13th in the Premier League, eight players have already left including regular starter Abdoulaye Doucoure.

In addition, wingers Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom have returned to Leeds United and Napoli after their respective loan spells. It means that David Moyes’ side are short in that department, with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil the only recognised senior options.

However, there are suggestions that Grealish is on wages of £300,000 per week at City and that would be well out of the Toffees’ price range. It would even be significant if Everton contributed around £100,000. But Moyes has admitted that he needs ‘elite’ players for the move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Grealish is a top-class player when at his peak, while he has Premier League experience in abundance.