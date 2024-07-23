Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips could be surplus to requirements again at Man City.

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out some of his Manchester City players leaving in the summer transfer window amid Everton's interest in Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder is on the Toffees' list of targets following the exit of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million. It means that Sean Dyche is an option short in the engine room, with Andre Gomes departing at the end of last season. While Tim Iroegbunam was recruited from Villa for around £9 million, the Everton manager may want more experience and nous - which Phillips would provide.

The 28-year-old has struggled at City since signing from Leeds United for a reported £43 million two years ago. He's been a bit-part player for Premier League champions and was loaned to West Ham United for the second half of last season. While he also endured a difficult time at the Hammers, Dyche may feel he can rejuvenate Phillips, who played a key role when England reached the Euro 2020 final.

Guardiola's side are currently in the USA for a pre-season tour, with Phillips present. There has been plenty of talk that talisman Kevin De Bruyne could leave for Saudi Arabia, although Guardiola has ruled that out. But the Etihad Stadium boss conceded other members of his squad could leave.

"I don't know what will happen in the market," Guardiola said via the Manchester Evening News. "The squad is long enough, if someone leaves we talk about that. Of course, until the last day, we have chances - I don't rule out the option to have new players but if anyone leaves, I think 85, 90, 95 per cent we will have the same squad.