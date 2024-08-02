ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Kalvin Phillips #4 of Manchester City controls the ball against the Barcelona in the second half during a pre-season match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona at Camping World Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have shown interest in signing Kalvin Phillips from Man City.

Pep Guardiola has insisted he’s still unsure what the future holds for Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder has struggled since joining Manchester City for £42 million from Leeds United two years ago. Phillips has very much been on the periphery of things at the Etihad Stadium while he endured a difficult loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old has returned to City this summer but may again be surplus to requirements, with Rodri very much first choice in the No.6 position. Everton are keen on signing Phillips should he be granted a departure. Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer while there is a midfield berth free in the Toffees’ squad following the departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million.

In a 2-2 draw against Barcelona during their pre-season tour of the USA, Phillips was deployed as a centre-back. Guardiola explained it’s because he believes the England international is better when he sees the game in front of him and has ‘more problems’ when he finds himself in small spaces. Yet the City boss does not know if it means that Phillips has a role to play when his side’s pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League title begins in two weeks’ time.

Via the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: "Kalvin I don't know what is going to happen with his situation. He was really good for the problems we had. I know Kalvin when he gets the ball and can see all the pitch in front of him he's a really good player. When he has the small spaces there are more problems.

“That's why with the problems we have he makes an incredible effort with his position. He was confident with the ball and helps us a lot. I'm really pleased with his performance."