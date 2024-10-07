Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iliman Ndiaye has made a fine start to his time at Everton.

Phil Jagielka has hailed Iliman Ndiaye after his encouraging start to his Everton career.

Ndiaye joined the Blues from Marseille for a fee of around £17 million in the summer transfer window. The forward has made a total of nine appearances so far, scoring two goals.

Ndiaye has made the left-wing berth in Sean Dyche’s side his own and allowed Dwight McNeil to take up a central role. The Senegal international has made himself a fans’ favourite among Evertonians, with his dribbling prowess and tricky feet able to get supporters off their feet.

Former Everton captain Jagielka played with Ndiaye for two seasons at Sheffield United. And Jagielka believes that the Blues trickster reminds him of ex-Blues ace Steven Pienaar Speaking on Sky Sports as a pundit for last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle United, Jagielka said: “At the top end of the pitch, it's getting that way. Bringing McNeil in from the wing, getting him involved as much as you can.

“With Iliman, he loves the ball at his feet. He’s like a futsal player. I played with Iliman, he's so comfortable. He plays like he’s in a school playground, he wants the ball.

“His ball manipulation is so good and he's similar to when I played with Steven Pienaar. He was so comfortable in tight areas and would back himself 9/10 and more often than not get a foul.”

Ndiaye will now jet off on international duty to represent Senegal in their African Cup of Nations qualification double-header against Malawi. The Toffees return to action with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday 19 October.