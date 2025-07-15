Everton have been linked with a move for Porto winger Francisco Conceição.

A winger has turned down the chance to move to Everton in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, it is said that the Toffees have been keen on signing Francisco Conceição from Porto. Last season, the winger was loaned to Serie A side Juventus where he recorded seven goals and six assists in 40 appearances. He also helped Portugal claim the Nations League title last month, coming off the bench to to score the equaliser against Germany in the semi-finals.

Everton ‘offer’

It is suggested that the 22-year-old has a release clause of £26 million (€30 million) in his Porto contract, although that will rise to £39 million (€45 million) on Wednesday 16 July. A Bola claims that Everton are ‘willing to meet’ the former figure and today ‘will be decisive’ in terms of Conceicao’s future. However, it’s claimed that the former Ajax wide man ‘has declined to join’ the Toffees and he is prioritising a return to Juventus, who will be competing in the Champions League next season.

The Old Lady have yet to make an offer for Conceicao and Porto will reportedly ‘feel comfortable’ if he does not leave. The current release clause is considered as a ‘significant discount’ by Porto president Andre Villas-Boas.

Everton plans

Everton have a busy summer ahead in the transfer window. The Blues have already been active after converting Charly Alcaraz’s loan move into a permanent deal. Alcaraz registered two goals and three assists during the second half of last season after joining from Flamengo, helping David Moyes’ side finish 13th in the Premier League.

Everton have splashed out up to £27 million for striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal, while they are closing in on the arrival of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth for a fee of £4 million.

But Moyes’s side are currently short of wingers after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to respective parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli. The Toffees do have Iliman Ndiaye, who scored 11 goals last campaign, and Dwight McNeil but both operate on the left-hand side.

In truth, Everton will want an upgrade on Harrison and Lindstrom, who managed just one goal and one assist between them in 2024-25. The Blues have been linked with a number of names, with Conceicao the latest.

Everton have had a long-standing interest in West Bromwich Albion’s Tom Fellows. He laid on 14 assists and netted four times for the Baggies, but would be stepping up from the Championship.

Jack Grealist is surplus to requirements at Manchester City. However, the 29-year-old reportedly earns £300,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium and it would be a significant outlay for Everton even if they could prise him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on loan.