The latest Everton training images show positive signs as they look set to welcome back a trio of players.

Everton’s official training photos have shown fans a trio of players are back in team training and building up their fitness over the international break.

Sean Dyche has had to contend with multiple injuries at the start of the new campaign as well as loanee signing Jack Harrison not being available for at least the first month and a half of the new season.

He lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi against Aston Villa as Everton began the season with three consecutive defeats.

However, despite Beto helping Everton to score four goals in two games, they need their injured players back and firing.

The good news from Finch Farm today shows Calvert-Lewin training without a face mask which tells us that his fractured cheekbone, which needed time for the swelling to heal, looks almost healed.

It looks likely he’ll be able to return to the matchday squad after the international break and could be a strike partner for the in-form Beto.

Also featured in the pictures are Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil. Coleman has been out since Leicester back in April whilst McNeil has been out with an ankle ligament injury suffered in a pre-season game with Stoke.

Both are back in team training and Dyche will be keen to reinstate McNeil on the left flank as he was one of Everton’s best players in the run-in last season.

It could see Danjuma pushed up next to Beto and give them more of a threat overall, whilst Coleman can come on for Patterson late in games to help him manage his minutes.

Everton also confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite, who pulled out for international duty with England U21’s earlier this week, is expected to be fit after the break as well.