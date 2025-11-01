David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly open to leaving Old Trafford.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League forward is reportedly aiming to secure a January move to bolster his World Cup hopes.

Joshua Zirkzee has found himself down the pecking order at Manchester United, The 24-year-old has made five appearances so far but failed to score, while he netted seven times in 47 games last season after joining from Bologna for £36.5 million. The arrival of Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford has pushed Zirkzee out of favour Ruben Amorim’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Bayern Munich man’s lack of minutes means he has fallen out of favour with the Netherlands. With the World Cup taking place next year, Zirkzee will know he needs to be playing regularly to be included in Ronald Koeman’s squad.

According to talkSPORT, Zirkzee is ‘open’ to leaving Man United in the New Year but is ‘not agitating’ to departing permanently.

It is likely that Everton will be in the market for a centre-forward in January if one is available. It has proven a problem position for David Moyes’ side so far this season. Beto has managed only one Premier League goal and has been guilty of spurning several golden chances. And while the Toffees signed Thierno Barry from Villarreal for up to £27 million in the summer transfer window, he has started just two league games so far.

Zirkzee has been linked with a switch to Hill Dickinson Stadium. TalkSPORT suggests that West Ham United are also keen, while AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven have also been linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes on Everton’s strikers

Ahead of Everton’s clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday, Moyes was asked about the lack of goals from his strikers. The Blues boss said: “Obviously we want our centre-forwards to score more goals. Whatever we say, we are making more chances, we’re having much more of the ball than we’ve had, we’re being more creative in what we’re doing, so this is where you’re hoping we make a few more chances and the forwards get it.

“In the couple of games recently we’ve not quite got on the end of two or three things which on another day we do and it changes the outcome, changes the mood. It’s very difficult for anybody, footballers can lose confidence when their form isn’t so good – it could be a centre-forward, it could be a centre-half or goalkeepers – they all need to have confidence to play well.

“But centre-forwards are the ones that thrive on the feeling of getting the goals. So, all you can ever do is keep putting them in the right positions and hopefully they’ll get the goals. We also have to get plenty of balls in to give them those chances to do so.”

There have been suggestions from sections of supporters that Iliam Ndiaye could lead the line for Everton. The winger has scored three times so far this term. Asked if that is a tactic that could be deployed, Moyes replied: “I will look to see if there are other options and if I think I’m not getting what I want, I’ll look to see what else there is. We’ve got two people who are number nines or that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ili, you mentioned, gives you less of a focal point and changes how you may have to play and build at different times if you do that. We’ve got one or two other people who could possibly come into that debate as well but we won’t bury our head in the sand, we’re certainly thinking about it.”