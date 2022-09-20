Former Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly in the reckoing to take charge of Olympiacos.

Rafa Benitez has been linked with a return to management less than a year after his Everton departure.

The Spaniard was sacked by the Toffees in January following a miserable run of form.

Despite a decent start in the Goodison hot seat, guiding Everton to 11 points in their opening five games, results quickly turned for the worse.

The Blues went on a run of just one Premier League win in 13 games before Benitez was axed following a 2-1 loss to basement side Norwich City. In total, he spent six-and-a-half months in the job.

Frank Lampard succeeded Benitez as manager and he successfully guided Everton to safety.

Benitez, who guided Liverpool to the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup a year later, has been out of work since leaving Goodison.

Corberan guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final last season on a limited budget before losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

But he's left Olympiacos after two wins, two draws and a defeat. They sit fifth and trail leaders Panathinaikos by seven points.

Benitez is said to be in the frame to land the role, along with former PSG and France supremo Laurent Blanc.

Should Benitez - who has also taken charge of Valencia, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Newcastle United in his career - land the Olympiacos role then he'd be reunited with James Rodriguez.

The mercurial Colombian was swiftly deemed surplus to requirements by Benitez after taking charge of Everton.

Rodriguez was signed by Carlo Ancelotti in the summer of 2020 but spent just one year at Goodison before being sold to Qatar outfit Al-Rayyan.