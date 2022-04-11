The ex-Everton boss was spotted during Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City.

Rafa Benitez made a very public appearance for the first time after being sacked as Everton manager.

The Spaniard has kept a fairly low profile since he was axed from the Goodison Park hot seat in January.

Benitez lasted just six-and-a-half months at the Toffees after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti last summer.

He was relieved of his duties following just one Premier League victory in 13 matches - culminating in a 2-1 loss at basement-side Norwich City.

But Benitez was very much in the public eye at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

He was on punditry duties for Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 Sport for his former club Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

On the game, Benitez wrote on Twitter: “Entertaining game that was losing quality and could be decided by an individual action of anyone. Fair draw.”

Frank Lampard was the man who succeeded Benitez as Everton boss.

He's won five of his 13 matches in charge - most recently a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.