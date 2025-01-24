Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of their trip to Bright & Hove Albion on Saturday (3pm GMT kick-off).

Moyes takes the Toffees on the road for the first time since his return against manager. He earned a first victory since his return last time out as Everton delivered a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Dwight McNeil is one of Everton’s chief attackers but has missed the past eight games with a knee injury. The forward has continued to be troubled by his issue and now is looking likely that he will have surgery to remedy his issue.

Moyes, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “I’ve got a little bit of an update. It looks like Dwight is probably going to have to have some surgery on his knee. Today he’s tried so it looks like we’re going to have to get him back to the specialist. I’m saying surgery, the specialist might decide something else, but he’s going to go back to see the specialist again.

“It’s a real blow because we need him back for things like deliveries and set-plays but for his general play. By all accounts, he’s performed really well and not to have him is a big blow.

“I was only told this about half-an-hour before I came into the press conference. He was out this morning on the grass trying to get going and didn’t feel right. They were always saying if he didn’t come through today, we’d take him back to the specialist.

“If you get opened up, I don’t think people come back quicker than four-to-six weeks if they get opened up. My general feeling is that they don’t feel it’s something so bad - it’s not like he has got a cruciate or anything like that. Hopefully, he will be OK.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) have been sidelined for the past three months. Both have returned to training and could be involved at Brighton. Moyes added: “James is a wee bit further on than Tim, at the moment. Tim has been back in training the last three or four days. Jimmy has been back in training as well. In an ideal scenario, you’d give them a couple of under-21 games and some more practice but if we need to use them, we would. They’ll not be too far away because I need them around the squad to give me that bit more depth.”

Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti remain sidelined. Armando Broja is unavailable until April with an ankle injury.