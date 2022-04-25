Anthony Gordon earned praise from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Anthony Gordon's performance in Everton's Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

However, the hosts were made to work hard for all three points against the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Everton threatened on the counter-attack throughout the game, with Gordon the chief tormentor.

The Goodison Park academy product, 21, had a penalty appeal turned down in the second half when the game was still goalless.

He also flashed an effort not far wide of the far post.

And Gordon's display left Klopp impressed.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss said: “It's really difficult, especially with the counter-attacking threat upfront.

“If they have one thing, it's real speed upfront.

“Anthony Gordon, obviously, is a real talent and is really quick. We had our problems there.”

Klopp added: “Anthony was on his bike a couple of times. We cannot leave Joel [Matip] constantly there alone.

“We told Trent [Alexander-Arnold] to play from a little bit deeper and wanted Fabinho on that side.

“We knew where the threat was coming from and still could not defend it in the first place.