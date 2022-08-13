Rennes make telling Serhou Guirassy decision amid Everton transfer links

Everton are in need of a striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and suffering defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton may step up their search for a striker after their loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees are yet to pick up a point from their opening two games of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard's side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on the opening day before succumbing 2-1 to Villa

And in both games, Everton's need for a natural centre-forward has been stark.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined with a knee injury, while Salomon Rondon was only fit enough to come off the bench at Villa Park after returning from suspension.

In the two matches, Anthony Gordon has been forced to start as a makeshift striker - and Lampard’s men lacked a focal point.

Indeed, the Blues require a replacement for Richarlison after his exit to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the transfer window.

Plenty of names have been linked to Goodison Park during the summer.

One of the latest names to emerge is Rennes marksman Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international, 26, bagged 12 goals last season to help the Ligue 1 club finish fourth in the table.

However, Rennes have signed Arnaud Kalimuendo from PSG - which means they may sanction Guirassy a departure.

Guirassy was left of out Bruno Genesio's squad for his side's 1-1 draw against Monaco on Saturday.

In addition, French newspaper L’Equipe have reported that Guirassy, 26, could depart Rennes in the coming days.