Richarlison is ‘willing to accept an offer’ to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January.

That's according to a report in Brazilian outlet UOL (via Sport Witness) with the forward struggling to make an impact during his 18 months in north London.

Richarlison was a fans' favourite during his four years at Everton, scoring 53 goals in 152 games. He was a key figure when the Toffees secured Premier League survival in 2021-22 season, bagging 11 times in total.

The Brazil international was sold to Tottenham at the end of that campaign for a fee of up to £60 million. However, he's endured a difficult time at Spurs, netting only five times in 46 games - and notching only twice in the Premier League.

Richarlison is currently sidelined after having shoulder surgery but had fallen down the pecking order beforehand. Son Heung-min has been the preferred striking option while Brennan Johnson has been featuring on the left flank for Ange Postecoglou's side.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that the 26-year-old was coveted by clubs in Saudi Arabia in the summer but Tottenham blocked a move. The Saudi Pro League are still reportedly interested in prising him to the Gulf state.

UOL suggests that Richarlison is not 'attached' to Spurs and would be willing to move on midway through the season as he ‘doesn’t see many chances’ of his situation improving.

Certainly, Evertonians will be watching on should the ex-Watford man be on the move in January. Sean Dyche confirmed early this month that the Toffees' plans were underway ahead of the window opening.

However, the Everton boss admitted that it was likely he would be working with a tight budget despite the prospective takeover of 777 Partners.

Dyche said before the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace: 'Me and Kev[Thelwell] and the recruitment staff, we talk about things.

