Ruben Vinagre names the three Everton staff members key to making loan switch

Ruben Vinagre has joined Everton on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Vinagre celebrates playing for Sporting Lisbon. Picture: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Ruben Vinagre’s loan switch to Everton has been confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who can play left-back or wing-back, has completed a move to Goodison Park for the season from Sporting Lisbon.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinagre reunites with Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell, who signed him for Wolves in 2017 when he was sporting director.

The former Portugal under-21 international revealed that the chance to work with Thelwell, manager Frank Lampard and first-team coach Ashley Cole - one of the Premier League’s best-ever left-backs - was key to joining the club.

Vinagre told Everton’s club website: “It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton. The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs - is very big for me.

“Kevin was important, too, because he knows me very well from when we worked together at Wolves. He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.

“I give everything for my teammates. I always want to win because that is the only way. That’s why I’ve come to Everton: to win. They are my characteristics.

“I’m good with the ball, I like to attack and also recover the ball – I like to do everything in the game!