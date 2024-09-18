Russell Martin. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southampton earned a penalty shootout win as Everton were eliminated by the Carabao Cup.

Russell Martin told of is pride after Southampton dumped Everton out of the Carabao Cup.

The only two Premier League clubs yet to pick up a point this season required penalty shootout to settle the third-round tie at Goodison Park following a 1-1 draw. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for the Toffees but that was cancelled out by Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header before half-time.

After 11 perfect penalties, Ashley Young failed to convert his spot-kick which booked Southampton’s spot in the next stage. And having lost all four top-flight games after being promoted from the Championship, Martin was delighted to prevail over a Premier League rival.

The St Mary’s boss said: “I'm really proud of the players. My frustration is never with their intention, it's just missing moments where I feel like we could maybe play forward. It's never anything other than that really. I understand what we're asking the players to do is so tough and they do it with so much courage and conviction. I'm really happy. I don't feel frustrated. I feel really proud of the performance. We responded brilliantly to a setback which is what hurt us on Saturday (a 3-0 loss to Manchester United).

“We had a setback, missing the penalty and then the energy for 15 minutes was terrible and it cost us the game because nothing changed tactically in that game. It lifted one team in terms of energy and spirit and it drained the other. We had a lot of young players on the pitch that will be better for that moment.

“Sometimes you have to learn by feeling and having that bit of pain but tonight we had a setback and they responded brilliantly. They stuck at it, they puffed the chest out and they were aggressive. The game looked how we wanted it to look. I wanted to play forward a little bit more at times but we're playing against a team that make it really difficult. They press well and they're compact.”

All of Southampton’s penalties were struck home with aplomb, with Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia failing to get near one. Martin believes that the work the Saints did ahead of their Championship play-off final win over Leeds United in May paid dividends. He added: “I think we did a lot of work on penalties at the end last season because of the play-offs.

“We did a lot of research on it, about the approach to it and just reminded them a bit of that work really when we spoke before the penalties. We practised yesterday in case it went to penalties. Gilly and Colin were in charge of that and made sure everyone took one. You still have to have the courage to step up and do it in front of a crowd that is roaring. So I'm really, really proud of them and I'm grateful to them for staying brave.”