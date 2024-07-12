Jaden Philogene. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aston Villa could look to swoop for the Hull City winger to replace Moussa Diaby.

Everton's pursuit of Jaden Philogene could be about to suffer a blow.

The Toffees are keen to sign the Hull City winger, having reportedly had a bid of £18 million accepted. Sean Dyche is keen to bolster his attacking options, with Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison the only current options at Goodison Park.

Philogene is a player in demand, though, after plundering 12 goals and six assists in 33 appearances as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season. Ipswich Town were named as the favourites by Hull owner Acun Ilicali, while Crystal Palace have been linked.

But Aston Villa have also entered the race to sign Philogene. The 22-year-old came through the academy ranks at Villa Park and was sold last summer for £5 million to the Tigers. Unai Emery's side hold a matching rights option, however, to buy back Philogene - who has travelled to Turkey for Hull’s pre-season training camp after initially not joining the squad.

And it could appear that the 22-year-old may be on his way back to Birmingham. That is because a void looks set to open in Villa's squad. Emery's outfit are reportedly in talks with Al-Ittihad to sell Moussa Diaby to the Saudi Arabia club.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has claimed that the 25-year-old has already agreed personal terms and a £60 million bid is being readied. Diaby recorded six goals and eight assists as he featured in all 38 Premier League games in 2023-24 - helping Villa finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

But should he depart to Saudi then Villa will require an additional attacking option as they aim to keep their place in the Premier League top four and prepare for life in Europe’s elite competition. Leon Bailey and Morgan Rodgers are Emery’s other options while they have signed Lewis Dobbin from Everton for around £10 million, although he appears more of a development player. Dobbin started just one Premier League match while at Goodison Park, having graduated through the Toffees’ youth system.