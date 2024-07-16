Everton youngster Elijah Campbell. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The centre-back is part of Everton’s squad after spending time on loan in League One.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have jetted to the Republic of Ireland for their pre-season training camp.

Sean Dyche takes his players on a short trip to the Emerald Isle, which will culminate with the Toffees' first pre-season friendly of the summer. Captain Seamus Coleman is set for an emotional reunion at Sligo Rovers on Friday evening, having joined Everton 15 years ago for just £60,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, Dyche will be working his players hard throughout the Blues' time in Ireland. Among the players who have flown with the squad is Dele Alli despite his Goodison Park contract running. After missing the entirety of last season because of injury, the midfielder is working his way back towards fitness with a view of earning a new deal.

Meanwhile, returning loanees Neal Maupay (Brentford) and Mason Holgate (Sheffield United). It remains to be seen whether the pair are in Dyche's plans.

And hoping to catch the eye of Dyche is Elijah Campbell. The defender was spotted boarding Everton's plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport as he looks to take his chance with the first team. The 19-year-old is a centre-back and been at Everton for the past seven years.

Campbell has been a regular for the Blues' under-18s and under-21s and was capped at England under-18 level. In January, he got his maiden taste of senior football when joining Fleetwood Town on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Cod Army were relegated from League One, Campbell would have garnered experience in the 12 appearances that he made. On his arrival at Fleetwood, head coach and former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam said: "Campbell came in today for his first start and I thought he was good; he gives us balance, I knew about him through the recruitment team, but I went to watch him on Monday night against Manchester City.

“I just liked everything I saw about him – his energy, his athleticism, and his youth, he showed all those qualities today, but I thought the whole side’s performance was brilliant throughout today.”

Campbell is down the pecking order at Everton and, in truth, is highly unlikely to be in the first-team spotlight in the 2024-25 season. But with Ben Godfrey departing for Atalanta, the teenager could be handed some opportunities throughout the friendly campaign.