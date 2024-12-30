Sean Dyche explains new Everton injury issue and gives Dwight McNeil update
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sean Dyche has admitted Everton will continue to assess Seamus Coleman’s latest injury issue.
The Toffees captain was absent from the squad for the 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. Coleman had made only a second start of the season in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. He has had fitness issues during the season, while Ashley Young has been preferred when both have been fit.
Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil missed a fourth successive game because of a knee issue. With Everton next travelling to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Dyche is hopeful the key forward won’t be absent for much longer. The Everton boss said: “Seamus, we'll wait and see. It's early days yet. Dwight, we are hopeful it is settling down and won't be too long.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.