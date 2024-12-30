Sean Dyche explains new Everton injury issue and gives Dwight McNeil update

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Everton injury news on Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil after the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche has admitted Everton will continue to assess Seamus Coleman’s latest injury issue.

The Toffees captain was absent from the squad for the 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. Coleman had made only a second start of the season in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. He has had fitness issues during the season, while Ashley Young has been preferred when both have been fit.

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil missed a fourth successive game because of a knee issue. With Everton next travelling to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Dyche is hopeful the key forward won’t be absent for much longer. The Everton boss said: “Seamus, we'll wait and see. It's early days yet. Dwight, we are hopeful it is settling down and won't be too long.”

