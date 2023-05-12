Sean Dyche revealed that he’s held talks with Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell about planning for next season.

But the Toffees boss insists that the situation is ‘fluid’ and there are not two scenarios earmarked for either Premier League survival or relegation.

Everton have just three games left to retain their top-flight status - with leaders Manchester City visiting Goodison Park on Sunday. The Blues are currently 17th and two points above the drop zone and there is still plenty of work to be done.

Being demoted to the Championship would mean a loss of tens of millions of pounds in revenue for Everton, while they’d likely lose some prized assets such as Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana.

The main aim from now until the end of the campaign is to stay in the Premier League. But plans are afoot for the 2023-24 season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “There are some outlines I’ve been speaking to Kevin Thelwell about - some background at the club and thoughts. But at the end of the day, it still comes down to what’s happening now.

“We all know the noise when I got here: ‘Everton are done for this season’ and we’ve obviously shown there is more life in what we’re doing. We’ve got to take that on until the end of the season, we know that and that does change things quite obviously. Being in the Premier League is a different viewpoint but there are some background chats about what will be needed because you have to continue and make sure they’re in place. It’s a fluid business, a fluid industry.

“You’re always fluid thinking anyway. I don’t think it’s about an exact thought, it’s about players’ scenarios, players’ contracts, the ways the club are operating and the way to operate. There’s a lot going on. Ultimately, this season is about getting past this situation and growing for the future.”

Meanwhile, Dyche has confirmed that Andros Townsend is back in first-team training. The midfielder hasn’t made a first-team outing since suffering an Achilles injury 13 months ago. However, Townsend did turn out for the under-21s last weekend as he continues to work back to full fitness.