‘Wanted to’ - Sean Dyche explains why he started Mason Holgate after Everton red card

Sean Dyche has explained why he handed Mason Holgate a start after the Everton defender’s sending off in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Holgate was handed a first appearance from the outset since November in Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park. Yet he struggled featuring as a makeshift right-back and was given his marching orders for a second yellow card with 10 minutes remaining. It means that the former West Brom loanee will be forced to serve a one-match ban as Everton dropped into the Premier League relegation zone following Leicester’s victory over Wolves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captain Seamus Coleman was ruled out for a second straight game with a hamstring injury, although Nathan Patterson could only make the substitutes’ bench.

Dyche felt that Holgate’s ability to deliver balls into the box from deeper could help Everton - but admitted the decision didn’t work out.

The Blues boss said: “A change of that unit, a change of that delivery - he can deliver from deeper. We just wanted to use that side of the game. It didn't quite work out as you can tell but Ayew played well for them, he was arguably their best player.

Advertisement

Advertisement