Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
15 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
16 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
17 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
18 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
19 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

‘Wanted to’ - Sean Dyche explains why he started Mason Holgate after Everton red card

Everton dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 22:46 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Sean Dyche has explained why he handed Mason Holgate a start after the Everton defender’s sending off in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Holgate was handed a first appearance from the outset since November in Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park. Yet he struggled featuring as a makeshift right-back and was given his marching orders for a second yellow card with 10 minutes remaining. It means that the former West Brom loanee will be forced to serve a one-match ban as Everton dropped into the Premier League relegation zone following Leicester’s victory over Wolves

Captain Seamus Coleman was ruled out for a second straight game with a hamstring injury, although Nathan Patterson could only make the substitutes’ bench.

Most Popular

Dyche felt that Holgate’s ability to deliver balls into the box from deeper could help Everton - but admitted the decision didn’t work out.

The Blues boss said: “A change of that unit, a change of that delivery - he can deliver from deeper. We just wanted to use that side of the game. It didn't quite work out as you can tell but Ayew played well for them, he was arguably their best player.

“Sometimes if falls on a day you just put a player in. Inevitably, you get two yellows nowadays and you have to go but the second one, he's sort of hooked, touched the ball but his foot has come over the ball. I can see why the ref has given that one but he didn't.”

Related topics:Sean DycheCrystal PalacePremier LeagueWest Brom